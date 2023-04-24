Watch Now
New HOV lane hours start Tuesday: What you need to know

The carpool lanes, or high occupancy vehicle lanes, have been a lightning rod of controversy since the completion of Project NEON in Las Vegas
Posted at 12:29 PM, Apr 24, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New HOV lane hours are set to begin in southern Nevada.

The Nevada Department Of Transportation said it starts on Tuesday at 8 a.m.

The new hours will be from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday through Friday.

Officials said crews will also install over 50 signs on US 95 and I-15 in three overnight shifts this week.

Earlier this month, the NDOT board voted to reduce HOV lane enforcement times.

Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony and Nevada State Police both told Channel 13 they approve the measure.

