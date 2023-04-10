NDOT board votes to drastically change HOV lane rules in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers in the Las Vegas valley will soon see major changes to the carpool HOV lanes, following a vote by the board of the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT).

The rules for "HOV," or high occupancy vehicle, lanes on Las Vegas roadways will change soon.

A vote by the Nevada Department of Transportation board of directors Monday will lead to an extreme tightening of the HOV lane enforcement times.

The only times the lane rules will be enforced will soon be from 6 a.m. until 8 a.m., and from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on weekdays.

The rest of the time, the lanes will be free for all drivers to use without worries about receiving a ticket.

Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony, a member of NDOT's board and a longtime opponent of the lanes, said Monday's vote was the right move.

"What we have today are HOV lanes that are 24/7," Anthony said. "It's not being used the way it's supposed to be used, and it's really causing people to break the law."

HOV lanes, which have long irked drivers around the valley, were introduced in 2007. The idea behind them was to encourage people to carpool in order to have less vehicles on our highways.