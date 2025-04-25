New details released in Spaghetti Bowl wreck that killed motorcyclist

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada State Police has released new details in a fatal crash that happened just outside of downtown Las Vegas last Friday.

It happened around 11:13 a.m. on April 18 in the area of Interstate 15 northbound to the Interstate 11 southbound ramp.

A blue 2006 Suzuki GSX motorcycle and a gray 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee were traveling south on I-15 northbound to go to the I-11 southbound ramp, according to authorities.

The Jeep slowed down due to traffic as the motorcycle was traveling behind it. The motorcycle hit the back left of the Jeep, overturned and threw the driver.

Both the motorcycle and its driver traveled across several lanes of I-11. At the same time, a black 2014 Cadillac SRX SUV was traveling south on I-11. The Cadillac driver tried to avoid the motorcyclist, but the rider was hit as the two approached each other on the roadway.

Both drivers of the Jeep and Cadillac remained on scene and are cooperating with investigators.

The rider of the Suzuki motorcycle, 44-year-old Armando Joseph Perez, was taken to a local area hospital, where he succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The investigation is being conducted by the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol - Traffic Homicide Unit.

The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Command has investigated 22 fatal crashes resulting in 22 fatalities.

