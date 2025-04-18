Fatal motorcycle crash affecting traffic on I-11 outside downtown, Spaghetti Bowl

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are working a fatal crash on Interstate 11 near the Spaghetti Bowl outside of downtown.

Nevada State Police Highway Patrol responded to a report of a crash around 11:13 a.m. involving an SUV and a motorcycle on I-11 just north of Casino Center.

The motorcyclist has been confirmed dead. The SUV driver has remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators. Further information will be provided following the preliminary investigation.

Multiple roadways and lanes are closed in the area as authorities investigate, so please use an alternate route.