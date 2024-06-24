Nevada State Police: Pedestrian ran into traffic, killed by semi-truck

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police are revealing more information about a fatal crash on Interstate 15, near Tropicana Avenue.

The incident happened last Thursday night, when a pedestrian was hit and killed by a semi-truck.

WATCH: Las Vegas police respond to scene after semi-truck hits pedestrian

Video shows police on I-15 after semi-truck hit pedestrian

Investigators said a 2015 Kenworth tractor/trailer was traveling northbound when a pedestrian was spotted running northbound into the travel lanes.

Nevada State Police say the pedestrian attempted to jump between the back of the cab and the front of the trailer, while the vehicle was still moving, "for unknown reasons."

The pedestrian was hit by the rear tandem tires as well as the trailer's right side trailing tires. Investigators said the Kenworth driver was unaware of the pedestrian's actions and kept driving down the interstate until he was stopped by law enforcement.

Police said he is cooperating with authorities and has provided a statement.

As for the pedestrian, they were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity will be released by the coroner's office after next of kin have been notified.

According to Nevada State Police, the Highway Patrol Southern Command this marks the 33rd fatal crash the agency has investigated this year, which have resulted in 41 fatalities.