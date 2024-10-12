Nevada State Police investigating fatal crash near Durango and I-215

LAS VEGAS (KTNV — Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash on the Durango eastbound off-ramp at Interstate 215. NSP said the ramp is currently closed.
Northbound and southbound traffic on Durango over the I-215 will also see closures, possibly for several hours as crews conduct their investigation.
Around 10:08 a.m., NSP said they responded to the crash, which involved a passenger vehicle and a commercial food truck. Responders confirmed one person died.
NSP are asking drivers to use alternate routes and avoid area.
