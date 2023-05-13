Watch Now
Nevada State Police investigating car rollover where driver died on I-15 northbound near Jean

Posted at 9:59 PM, May 12, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police is investigating a crash where a man died on the I-15 near Jean.

Police said around 7:20 p.m., police responded to the area of I-15 nourthbound at mile marker 17 (near Jean). Police received reports that a single vehicle rolled over.

When police arrived, officers determined that a SUV was traveling in a "reckless manner" when it reportedly lost control and traveled into the right side shoulder.

That's when the car rolled over according to NSP.

The driver was an adult male.

Police reported that the driver has been pronounced deceased.

"We currently have one travel lane closed but there are still two travel lanes open for traffic to get by," police said.

KTNV will provide updates as they become available.

