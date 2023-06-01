50-year-old motorcyclist died in mid-May crash approaching I-15, Nevada State Police said

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police provided more information on a crash that happened overnight on I-15 near Jean mid-May.

Police identified the deceased in the crash as 50-year-old Jeremy James Fischer from Las Vegas.

According to police investigation, it was determined that Fischer drove a gray Victory motorcycle and was driving eastbound near Jean approaching I-15 in a left travel lane.

"The rider failed to yield to a red traffic control device and proceeded eastbound into the intersection," police said. "At the same time, a blue Subaru SUV was turning left onto SR 160 from I-15 northbound off ramp and drove into the path of the motorcyclist."

Police said said front of the Subaru struck the front of the motorcycle causing the rider to get ejected. The crash caused the Subaru to rotate and stop at the intersection.

Nevada State Police said the death of Fischer marks the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s 28th fatal crash for 2023, resulting in 30 fatalities.