Nevada State Police seeking witnesses in a fatal crash near Searchlight

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol are at the scene of a fatal crash just north of Searchlight, Nevada, near mile marker 35.

Highway Patrol initially responded to the crash at around 12:53 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2025.

The crash involved a female driver who was pronounced dead at the scene. Her car was rolled over.

U.S. 95 northbound at mile marker 35 is closed for an undetermined amount of time. U.S. northbound traffic can take State Route 164 to Nipton Road to avoid the closure.

Highway Patrol is asking for any information regarding this crash and about another possible vehicle that may have been involved.

If you have information, contact (775) 687-0400. You can also dial *NHP (*647) from a cell phone or Crime Stoppers of Nevada (702-385-5555).