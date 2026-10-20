Nevada law enforcement agencies increase pedestrian safety patrols through October

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada law enforcement agencies are increasing traffic patrols through Oct. 31 to enforce pedestrian safety laws and help prevent crashes and injuries as the Las Vegas valley has seen a rash of collisions involving pedestrians this month.

The statewide enforcement effort, which began Oct. 10, is funded through Joining Forces grants from the Nevada Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety.

With Halloween and Nevada Day approaching, officials are urging drivers and pedestrians to remain alert, particularly as more children may be walking near roadways after dark.

Authorities said pedestrians should cross at intersections and marked midblock crosswalks, activate pedestrian warning lights when available and check each lane of traffic before entering the road.

Officials also recommend making eye contact with drivers before crossing and continuing to watch for vehicles until reaching the other side.

People walking near roadways between dusk and dawn should wear bright clothing or accessories to improve their visibility, according to safety guidance from the state.

Drivers are also being reminded to follow posted speed limits and reduce their speed when conditions require it, especially on poorly lit streets. Motorists should watch for pedestrians at intersections and midblock crosswalks, yield to those waiting to cross and avoid driving under the influence.

Joining Forces is a statewide, multi-agency law enforcement program focused on reducing crashes and injuries through targeted enforcement campaigns. Other areas of emphasis include impaired driving, speeding, distracted driving and seat belt use.