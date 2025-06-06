Nevada DOT to kick off preservation project on Interstate 215

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation will be starting a preservation project on Interstate 215 on Sunday, June 8.

The project will improve nearly four miles of eastbound Interstate 215 interchange and Windmill Lane.

Crews will be working on milling and paving, structural repairs, Americans with Disabilities (ADA) improvements, and signal lighting and intelligent transportation system upgrades.

From 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, June 8 to Friday, June 13:



215 reduced to two lanes between I-15 and Windmill Road

215 reduced to one lane between I-15 and Las Vegas Boulevard from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Construction is expected to be completed by winter 2025.