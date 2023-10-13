Nevada Department of Transportation announces latest closures in ongoing I-15/Tropicana project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation is reminding drivers of upcoming and ongoing restrictions in the Las Vegas Resort Corridor on Friday as construction continues for the I-15/Tropicana project.

As always, transportation officials advise drivers to use caution when traveling through or near any work zones, or take alternate detour routes, if possible.

Drivers can expect the following closures on I-15, Tropicana, and along surrounding roads:

Tropicana Ave over I-15:



I-15 southbound offramp to Tropicana westbound is closed until the end of Phase 2

Tropicana onramp to I-15 northbound is closed until the end of Phase 2

Tropicana east- and westbound are reduced to two lanes in the temporary Diverging Diamond Interchange until the end of Phase 2

I-15 southbound offramp to Tropicana eastbound is closed until Summer 2024

Mainline I-15:



Northbound I-15 reduced to four lanes until the end of Phase 2

Northbound I-15 CLOSED from 9:00 p.m. Monday, October 16, to 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 17. Drivers will detour to Russell Rd, west to Decatur, north to Flamingo, and back to I-15.

Northbound I-15 CLOSED from 9:00 p.m. Thursday, October 19 to 5:00 a.m. Friday, October 20. Drivers will detour to Russell Rd, west to Valley View, north to Flamingo, and back to I-15.

Harmon Ave:



Two lanes open, east- and westbound Harmon between Jerry Lewis Way and Aria/Vdara Driveways until late 2023

Dean Martin Dr:



One northbound lane of Dean Martin Dr closed between Palms Center to the south of Hotel Rio through the end of 2023

One north- and southbound lane is open between Jerry Lewis and Panorama Towers, nightly, Sunday-Thursday until December

Frank Sinatra Dr:



North- and southbound Frank Sinatra Dr reduced to one lane in each direction nightly from 11:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. the following morning, October 8-12. Note: This was originally scheduled as a 24/7 restriction lasting three weeks.

For the latest state highway conditions, visit www.nvroads.com, or call 511 before driving. Drivers can also download the free “I-15 Trop” app and visit www.i15trop.com for construction updates.