Nevada Department of Transportation announces Centennial Bowl lane, ramp restrictions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing another round of overnight closures and daytime lane restrictions in the Centennial Bowl in northwest Las Vegas.

Crews are trying to complete the final surface paving on the 215 and to remove and replace the asphalt surface on ramps and roadways.

Let's take a closer look.



Thursday, May 9 at 8 p.m. to Friday, May 10 at 5 a.m.

Westbound 215 will be reduced to one lane between Tenaya Way and Grand Montecito Parkway



Westbound 215 will be reduced to one lane between Tenaya Way and Grand Montecito Parkway Friday, May 10 at 5 a.m. to Sunday, May 12 at 8 p.m.

Westbound 215 will be reduced to two lanes between Tenaya Way and Grand Montecito Parkway



Westbound 215 will be reduced to two lanes between Tenaya Way and Grand Montecito Parkway Sunday, May 12 to Friday, May 17, every night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Westbound 215 will be reduced to one lane between Tenaya Way and Grand Montecito Parkway



Westbound 215 will be reduced to one lane between Tenaya Way and Grand Montecito Parkway Monday, May 13 to Thursday, May 16, every day from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Westbound 215 will be reduced daily to two lanes between Tenaya Way and Grand Montecito Parkway



Westbound 215 will be reduced daily to two lanes between Tenaya Way and Grand Montecito Parkway Monday, May 13 at 8 p.m. to Thursday, May 16 at 5 a.m.

Centennial Center Parkway ramps to U.S. 95 ramps will be reduced to one lane

Southbound U.S. 95 ramp to Centennial Center Parkway ramp will be closed

Centennial Center Parkway to Southbound U.S. 95 ramp will be closed.

The Las Vegas Centennial Bowl achieved "substantial completion" in December. NDOT officials said some final paving was postponed until warmer spring temperatures.