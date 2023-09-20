NDOT: Tropicana over Interstate 15 will be closed overnight on Sept. 25

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tropicana Avenue over Interstate 15 will be temporarily closed on Monday night.

According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, the closure is necessary for cable removal, temporary signal installation, and refreshing the markings in the temporary diverging diamond interchange.

Transportation officials said while the road is closed, Tropicana Avenue will be inaccessible between Dean Martin Drive and New York-New York.

Additionally, the northbound I-15 off ramp to eastbound and westbound Tropicana as well as the Tropicana Avenue on ramp to southbound I-15 will also be closed to motorists.

The closure will last from Monday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. through Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 5 a.m.