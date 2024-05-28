NDOT planning marathon work weekend on I-515, U.S. 95

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's another marathon work weekend for the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Officials announced they're aiming to "accomplish an intense amount of work in a short period of time", which will cause additional closures on Interstate 515 and U.S. 95.

The lane closures restrictions and are scheduled to start at 9 p.m. on Friday, May 31 and run through 5 a.m. on Monday, June 3.

So what can drivers expect?



Northbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane between Sunset Road and the Galleria Drive overpass

The Sunset Road on-ramp to northbound I-515 will be closed

Southbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane between Flamingo Road and Tropicana Avenue

During the restrictions, crews will be doing critical pavement repairs to several sections of freeway between Sunset Road and Flamingo Road.

Officials said drivers should expect significant delays through the corridor and use alternative routes, if possible.

The work is part of the I-515 Sunset to Wyoming Project, which began in March 2023. NDOT says the project is on pace for "substantial completion" in August.