NDOT crews restricting lanes for work on I-15, Craig Road to 215

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing upcoming lane closures and restrictions.

That will affect northbound and southbound Interstate 15 between Craig Road and the I-15/CC-215 interchange in North Las Vegas and Clark County.

According to NDOT, work will be from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, starting on Monday, June 3.

Northbound and southbound traffic on I-15 will be reduced to one lane at various locations.

NDOT officials said crews will be fixing damaged concrete, milling the road surface, applying an open-graded surface on ramps at I-15, and reconstructing sections of SR-610/Lamb Boulevard.

This section is scheduled to be completed on Friday, June 21 while the overall project is scheduled to wrap up in July 2024.

The speed limit will be reduced to 55 miles per hour through the work zone. Motorists should be cautious while traveling through the work zone and take alternate detours, if possible.

You can track the latest state highway conditions on NDOT's website or call 511 before driving.