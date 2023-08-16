NDOT announces overnight closure of Tropicana Avenue at I-15

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation announced a temporary overnight closure on Tropicana Avenue over Interstate 15 on Wednesday night.

According to a press release from NDOT, the closure is part of the ongoing I-15/Tropicana project and will be in effect from 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, August 16 until 4 a.m. on Thursday, August 17.

The affected area will stretch from Dean Martin Drive until New York-New York, along with the northbound and southbound ramps from I-15 to Tropicana.

NDOT officials say the purpose of the closure will be "relocation of utilities," which includes overhead cables that stretch across Tropicana to the east side of the Dean Martin intersection.

Officials added in a statement, "Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible."

To stay updated on real-time traffic control measures, drivers are encouraged to bookmark the website www.i15trop.com and download the dedicated "I-15 Trop" app. For the latest state highway conditions, visit www.nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.