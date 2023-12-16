NDOT announces next round of lane closures for I-15/Tropicana Project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As crews continue to make progress on the Interstate 15/Tropicana Project, Nevada Department of Transportation officials are announcing the next round of lane closures.

Starting on Monday, Dec. 18 at 9 p.m., southbound lanes of I-15 will be fully closed between Russell Road and I-215. One northbound lane will also be closed. Southbound drivers will be detoured onto the southbound frontage road. That closure is expected to be in place until Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 5 a.m.

Starting on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 9 p.m., the southbound lanes of I-15 will be fully closed between I-215 and Blue Diamond Road. One northbound lane will also be closed. The westbound I-215 on-ramp to southbound I-15 will be closed. Southbound drivers will be detoured onto CC-215 and turned around at Decatur Boulevard.

The northbound lanes of Decatur Boulevard over CC-215 will be used as a dedicated U-turn lane for drivers from CC-215. Local drivers cannot access northbound Decatur Boulevard at CC-215 and will be detoured to Jones Boulevard. Those closures are expected to be in place until Thursday, Dec. 21 at 5 a.m.

NDOT officials said the closures are so crews can install Active Traffic Management gantries.

They advise motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones and take alternate detour routes, if possible. You can also keep up with the latest closures by downloading the free "I-15 Trop" app and visiting i15trop.com.