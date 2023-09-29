NDOT announces next round of I-15, Tropicana closures

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Work continues on the I-15, Tropicana Project and Nevada Department of Transportation officials are announcing the latest set of closures.

According to NDOT, the northbound lanes of I-15 will be temporarily reduced to four lanes for the duration of Phase 2, which is scheduled to wrap up sometime this fall. They add it's necessary to facilitate ongoing construction work on the Harmon Avenue half interchange.

Southbound I-15, from Flamingo to Tropicana, will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4 and Thursday, Oct. 5. That's so crews can install girders on the Tropicana Avenue bridge that crosses over I-15. Traffic will be diverted west on Flamingo, south of Decatur, and east onto I-15.

Nevada Department of Transportation

Frank Sinatra Drive will be reduced to one lane in each direction, between Arena Drive and Excalibur Way, from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1 and Thursday, Oct. 5. That's so crews can install electrical conduits.

Frank Sinatra Drive will also have continuous lane reductions to one lane in each direction, 24/7, from Sunday, Oct. 7 through Friday, Oct. 20. Crews are scheduled to demolish an abutment and build a pedestrian pathway.

NDOT officials are advising motorists to use caution when traveling through work zones and take alternate routes if possible. You can learn more about upcoming and current closures on the free I-15 Trop app and visit www.i15trop.com.