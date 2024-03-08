NDOT announces long-term ramp closure in Centennial Bowl in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing a long-term ramp closure in the Centennial Bowl, which could affect motorists.

According to NDOT, the southbound U.S. 95 offramp to Centennial Center Boulevard in the Centennial Bowl will be closed from Sunday, March 10 at 9 p.m. and Friday, April 19 at 5 p.m.

Nevada Department of Transportation

Drivers on southbound U.S. 95 will be able to detour to the Ann Road exit.

NDOT officials said the closure is necessary so crews can complete utility work and relocate sewer lines.

Motorists are advised to use caution when traveling through work zones and take alternate routes, if possible.

They also want to remind motorists that work scheduled can change due to weather or other factors.