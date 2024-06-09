NDOT announces lane, ramp restrictions for I-515/Charleston Project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing the latest round of lane and ramp restrictions as crews continue to work on the I-515/Charleston Project.

Let's take a closer look at this week's restrictions.

Sunday, June 9



7 p.m. to 5 a.m. - Northbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane between Wyoming Avenue and Eastern Avenue.

8 p.m. to 5 a.m. - Southbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane between 28th Street and Stewart Avenue.

8 p.m to 5 a.m. - The Eastern Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-515 will be closed.

Monday, June 10



7 p.m. to 5 a.m. - Northbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane between Wyoming Avenue and Eastern Avenue.

8 p.m. to 5 a.m. - Southbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane between Mojave Road and Charleston Avenue.

Tuesday, June 11



7 p.m. to 5 a.m. - Northbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane between Wyoming Avenue and Mojave Road.

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. - The Charleston Boulevard on-ramp to northbound I-515 will be closed.

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. - The Charleston Boulevard off-ramp to northbound I-515 will be closed.

8 p.m. to 5 a.m. - Southbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane between 28th Street and Stewart Avenue.

Wednesday, June 12



7 p.m. to 5 a.m. - Northbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane between Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue.

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. - The Charleston Boulevard on-ramp to northbound I-515 will be closed.

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. - The Eastern Avenue off-ramp to northbound I-515 will be closed.

8 p.m. to 5 a.m. - Southbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane between Mojave Road and Charleston Boulevard.

8 p.m. to 5 a.m. - Westbound Charleston Boulevard will be reduced to one lane.

Thursday, June 13



7 p.m. to 5 a.m. - Northbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane between Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue.

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. - The Charleston Boulevard on-ramp to northbound I-515 will be closed.

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. - The Eastern Avenue off-ramp to northbound I-515 will be closed.

8 p.m. to 5 a.m. - Westbound Charleston Boulevard will be reduced to one lane.

According to NDOT, the restrictions. are necessary for work related to the final phase of the project, which is slated for substantial completion in July.

You can follow the latest project updates here.