NDOT adding more lane restrictions on I-15 northeast of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) added more lane restrictions on Interstate 15 northeast of Las Vegas starting in October.

Starting Oct. 6 through Oct. 31, north and southbound I-15 will be reduced to one lane in either direction between Ute (Exit 80) and Byron (Exit 84) in northeast Clark County.

These closures will start at 6 p.m. and reopen at 7 a.m.

This comes after NDOT announced road closures last week on a portion of northbound I-15.

NDOT is reminding drivers to use caution when driving through work zones.

