Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

NDOT adding more lane restrictions on I-15 northeast of Las Vegas

Closures will take effect starting in October.
Lake Mead OIS road closed sign.PNG
Jim Flint/13 Action News
Lake Mead OIS road closed sign.PNG
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) added more lane restrictions on Interstate 15 northeast of Las Vegas starting in October.

Starting Oct. 6 through Oct. 31, north and southbound I-15 will be reduced to one lane in either direction between Ute (Exit 80) and Byron (Exit 84) in northeast Clark County.

These closures will start at 6 p.m. and reopen at 7 a.m.

This comes after NDOT announced road closures last week on a portion of northbound I-15.

NDOT is reminding drivers to use caution when driving through work zones.

For more information on closure, visit this link.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH