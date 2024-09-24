Plan ahead: NDOT's upcoming closures to a portion of I-5 northbound

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation said upcoming closures to a portion of northbound Interstate 15 and some ramps will take effect on Friday.

NDOT officials said these closures are planned through Monday for paving operations.



Northbound I-15 CLOSED from I-215 to Hacienda Ave

from I-215 to Hacienda Ave East and westbound I-215 ramp to northbound I-15 CLOSED

Las Vegas Boulevard on-ramp to northbound I-15/CD Road CLOSED

Blue Diamond Road flyover ramp to northbound I-15 CLOSED

NDOT said there will be two lanes open for a detour:



Northbound I-15 traffic diverted to CD road — just south of I-215

Traffic reenters northbound I-15 before Tropicana Avenue

Drivers can use the mobile app "I-15 Trop" or the websiteto get real-time updates on traffic restrictions and detours.

NDOT emphasize the importance of using caution while traveling through work zone.