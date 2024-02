LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Park Service is getting ready to close Pearce Ferry Road in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

According to rangers, the road will be closed in both directions on Thursday, near Meadview, Arizona.

Crews are working to install a culvert to help with flood mitigation.

Rangers said there will be signs posted at the South Cove turnoff and motorists should plan to take other routes.