1:42 p.m. - All lanes have reopened.

1:03 p.m. - A motorcyclist has been taken to the hospital after a Saturday afternoon crash.

According to Las Vegas police, a vehicle and motorcycle were involved in a crash on Buffalo and Blue Diamond.

The motorcyclist's condition is unknown, as of 1 p.m.

Impairment is not suspected.

The intersection is partially closed, as of 1 p.m.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area while police investigate.