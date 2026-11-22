LAS VEGAS — A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after a collision with a vehicle Saturday morning in the northwest valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of North Jones Boulevard and West Grand Teton Drive.

Police said the driver of a Ford Explorer was attempting to turn left as the motorcycle was traveling east on Grand Teton Drive, approaching the intersection with Jones Boulevard.

As the motorcycle entered the intersection, the front of the Ford struck the left side of the motorcycle, causing it to overturn and eject the rider, according to police.

The motorcyclist, identified as a 53-year-old man from Las Vegas, was transported to the hospital. No one else was injured.

Police said the driver and occupants of the Ford remained at the scene, and the driver did not show any signs of impairment.