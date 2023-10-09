Motorcyclist, passenger flown to Las Vegas following Bullhead City crash

BULLHEAD CITY (KTNV) — A motorcyclist and a passenger have been taken Las Vegas hospitals following a crash in Bullhead City.

According to the Bullhead City Police Department, the crash happened on Saturday at 1:58 p.m. at Lakeside Drive and Riviera Boulevard.

Police said a vehicle hit a motorcycle, which caused the man and a woman to "separate from the motorcycle" and they both sustained major injuries.

Both were taken to the Western Arizona Regional Medical Center where they were loaded onto helicopters and brought to Las Vegas trauma centers to be treated.

As of Monday morning, investigators haven't released the circumstances of the crash but said the driver of the vehicle was cooperating with police.