Motorcyclist left with "life-threatening injuries" following southeast valley collision

Posted at 1:26 PM, Dec 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-02 16:26:37-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist has been hospitalized with "life-threatening injuries" following a collision in the southeast Las Vegas valley on Saturday.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the collision occurred around 11:40 a.m. at East Flamingo Road and McLeod Drive, involving a motorcycle and a vehicle.

Arriving officers transported the motorcyclist to an area hospital with "life-threatening injuries."

Officers from LVMPD's Fatal Detail are on the scene to investigate.

Eastbound Flaming is currently closed at Eucalyptus and will remain closed until the investigation has concluded.

