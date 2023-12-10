LVMPD: Motorcyclist died of injuries from southeast crash in early December

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police said a motorcyclist died after being left with life-threatening injuries from a crash in the southeast valley on Dec. 2.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a crash occurred on East Flamingo Road and McLeod Drive at 11:40 a.m. Police said a 52-year-old, identified as John W., drove a 2019 Nissan Frontier westbound on E. Flamingo Road approaching McLeod.

At the same time, the motorcyclist, a 29-year-old man, rode eastbound on Flamingo Road in the right-turn lane approaching McLeod.

Police said a crash occurred when the Nissan made a left turn to travel south on McLeod as the motorcyclist rode through the intersection from the right-turn lane.

The 29-year-old was riding a 2001 Yamaha R6. According to police, he struck the left front of the Nissan and was redirected to the east while ejecting the rider.

Police said the driver of the Nissan pulled over and stayed at the scene, showing no signs of impairment.

Since the crash, the motorcyclist was at Sunrise Hospital's Trauma Center, where he remained with life-threatening injuries. On Friday, Dec. 8, police said they were notified by the Clark County Office of the Coroner / Medical Examiner that he died despite all life-saving measures.

"His death marks the 144th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2023," police said. "The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section."