Motorcyclist killed in crash on Town Center in Summerlin

KTNV
Posted at 12:58 PM, Jun 03, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Part of Town Center Drive in Summerlin was closed on Friday while detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigated a fatal crash.

Police say they were called to the intersection of Town Center Drive and Garden Mist Drive at approximately 12:20 p.m. after a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle.

Emergency medical personnel declared the motorcyclist dead at the scene, police said.

Town Center Drive is expected to be closed in the area, near Gardens Park, until the preliminary investigation is complete.

