Motorcyclist killed in crash on N. Nellis Boulevard, Goodin Way

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 23-year-old motorcyclist has died after a Friday crash on N. Nellis Boulevard, north of Goodin Way.

The incident happened at 4:58 p.m.

According to police, evidence at the scene, witness statements, and crash video indicated a 2012 Ford Flex was traveling north on N. Nellis Boulevard while a 2012 Yamaha R6 motorcycle was traveling south at a high rate of speed.

Investigators say the Ford U-turned into the motorcycle's path.

The motorcyclist hit the back of the Ford and was ejected from the motorcycle.

The 23-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford did not show signs of impairment.

The motorcyclist's death is the 108th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction so far this year.