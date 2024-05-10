Motorcyclist killed in crash near Owens Avenue, James Street

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash near Owens Avenue and James Street, according to North Las Vegas police.

Investigators said the crash happened at 6:21 p.m.

According to police, a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling westbound on Owens Avenue at a high rate of speed and was attempting to pass around other vehicles by swerving into the center median.

That's when police said the motorcyclist hit the back of a 2011 Chevrolet HHR and was ejected. The 29-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the Chevrolet was uninjured. However, she showed signs of impairment and was arrested. The 43-year-old was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center on DUI, felony child endangerment, and other traffic-related charges.

Officers believe the driver being impaired and the motorcyclist speeding and having no motorcycle license endorsement are all factors in the crash.

The identification of the deceased, along with the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.

Anyone who may have information about the collision is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at (702) 633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.