LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead after a crash near Mount Charleston.

According to Nevada State Police, this happened at 6:25 p.m. on June 15.

Investigators said the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Kyle Canyon Road near mile marker 2.

They add the rider didn't slow down while going through a roundabout and ended up hitting the roundabout.

The rider was then ejected from the bike and later died from his injuries.

As of Tuesday morning, no further details have been released.