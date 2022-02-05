Motorcyclist killed in crash at Spring Mountain, Rainbow

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Traffic was shut down on Rainbow Boulevard on Friday night after a fatal crash, and a driver was taken into police custody.

It happened at the intersection of Rainbow and Spring Mountain Road at approximately 8:25 p.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports.

The motorcycle rider was transported to an area hospital and pronounced deceased after the collision, police said. The other driver involved in the crash is suspected of driving under the influence and was taken into custody.

Police requested that members of the public avoid the area of the crash while fatal detectives conduct their investigation.

PREVIOUS: Pedestrian fatally hit by car on Boulder Highway

For live updates on traffic throughout the Las Vegas Valley, visit ktnv.com/traffic.

