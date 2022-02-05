Pedestrian fatally hit by car on Boulder Highway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian died after they were hit by a car on Boulder Highway Friday evening, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports.

Fatal detectives were on scene at the intersection of Boulder Highway and Indios Avenue to investigate. The intersection was closed in both directions, and northbound lanes of Boulder Highway were shut down south of Indios, police said.

Police say the road restrictions will remain in place until the scene is cleared, but weren't immediately able to estimate when that might happen.

This is a developing story.

