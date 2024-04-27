Motorcyclist killed in crash at Jones, Badura in southwest Las Vegas valley

April 27 — Las Vegas police are releasing more information about a deadly crash.

According to investigators, witnesses, evidence at the scene, and crash video indicated a 2015 Harley Davidson Road Glide motorcycle was traveling north on S. Jones Boulevard at a high rate of speed as it approached W. Badura Avenue.

A 2019 Mazda MPV was traveling south on S. Jones Boulevard and turned left at the Badura intersection, into the path of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle hit the right side of the Mazda and the motorcyclist was ejected from the bike. The 32-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the Mazda driver did not show signs of impairment and was taken to University Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries.

The motorcyclist's death marks the 54th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2024.

April 26 — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash on W. Badura Avenue and S. Jones Boulevard.

According to Las Vegas police, a single vehicle collided with a motorcycle at 6:29 p.m.

WATCH: Channel 13 on the scene

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Badura, Jones

Police said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the vehicle had minor injuries.

Investigators are advising motorists to avoid the area and to expect major delays in the area near the intersection.