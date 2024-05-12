Watch Now
Motorcyclist killed after losing control near Centennial Center Parkway, W. Tropical Parkway

Posted at 11:49 AM, May 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-12 14:49:22-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 21-year-old man is dead after losing control of his motorcycle on Saturday night.

According to Las Vegas police, the crash happened at 9:53 p.m. on Centennial Center Parkway south of W. Tropical Parkway.

Investigators said evidence at the scene and witnesses stated a 2009 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling southbound on Centennial Center Parkway into a curve.

They state the motorcyclist "failed to negotiate the curve", hit a curb, and then hit a palm tree.

The man was ejected from the motorcycle and thrown into the road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

LVMPD says the motorcyclist's death marks the 65th traffic-related fatality in their jurisdiction in 2024.

