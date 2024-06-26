Motorcyclist killed after losing control, hitting wall near Flamingo Road, U.S. 95

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist is dead after losing control of his bike on Friday night.

According to Nevada State Police, the incident happened at 7:22 p.m. near Flamingo Road to the U.S. 95 northbound on-ramp in the east part of the valley.

Investigators said a 25-year-old man was on a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling westbound on Flamingo Road, in the far right lane, and planning on getting on the U.S. 95 northbound on-ramp.

Nevada State Police said he was traveling too fast for the conditions while negotiating a curve and that he hit a concrete median wall, which ejected him from the motorcycle.

The man, later identified as Tristan Warren Ruble, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Nevada State Police said this is the 34th fatal crash they have investigated in 2024, which has resulted in 42 deaths.