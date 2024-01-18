Motorcyclist killed after being hit by vehicle near Lake Mead Parkway, Boulder Highway

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A motorcyclist is dead after running a red light and crashing into a vehicle in Henderson.

The crash happened on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. near Lake Mead Parkway and Boulder Highway.

Investigators said a black and blue GSX-R motorcycle was going westbound on Lake Mead Parkway at a high rate of speed. They said the motorcyclist didn't stop at a red light and collided with a silver Nissan SUV. A Dodge pickup truck was also struck by debris from the incident.

The 21-year-old motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital where he later died. The people in the Nissan were also taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said speed is a factor in the incident and the collision is being investigated as the fourth accident-related fatality for 2024.

No further details have been released, as of Thursday afternoon. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com.