BULLHEAD CITY (KTNV) — A man is dead after a crash in Bullhead City.

According to the Bullhead City Police Department, the crash happened on Sunday at Highway 95 and Corwin Road.

Investigators said the man was on a motorcycle and was rear-ended while he was stopped at the northbound stop light. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said alcohol is not suspected to be a contributing factor in this collision.

No further details have been released, as of Tuesday morning.