Motorcyclist injured after crashing in Nye County School District bus

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — A motorcyclist was injured after crashing into a school bus in Nye County.

According to the Nye County School District, the crash happened on Wednesday at 5:20 p.m. at Kellogg Road and Jane Avenue in Pahrump.

At the time of the crash, there were several students from Rosemary Clarke Middle School on board.

Investigators said the motorcyclist was able to walk to the edge of the road after the crash but was later taken to the hospital to be treated. As of Thursday morning, there is no word on the severity of their injuries. They added the motorcyclist was not licensed for operation on the road and was not equipped with street-legal lighting devices.

The bus driver and the students on board were not injured and were able to go home.

As of Thursday morning, no further details were released.