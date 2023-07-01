Motorcyclist injured after crash near North Nellis Boulevard, Cedar Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Thursday night.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this happened at 10:09 p.m. at North Nellis Boulevard and Cedar Avenue.

Police said evidence at the scene and witnesses stated a 2021 Porsche Taycan 4S and a 2021 Harley Davidson Road Glide motorcycle were both traveling north on Nellis. Investigators stated the Porsche went into the middle lane and was rear-ended by the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was ejected off the motorcycle and onto the roadway. Investigators said medical personnel took him to University Medical Center's Trauma Unit where at last check, he was in critical condition.

No other details about the crash have been released.