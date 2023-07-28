Watch Now
Motorcyclist in 'serious condition' after colliding with truck near Las Vegas Strip, police say

Crash on Tropicana and Procyon
Posted at 8:04 AM, Jul 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-28 11:29:56-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist is in "serious condition" following an accident near the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday morning.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, officers responded to reports of a collision involving a motorcycle and a truck in the area of Tropicana and Procyon Avenues around 6:07 a.m.

The motorcycle rider was transported to an area hospital in "serious condition," and police are on the scene conducting an investigation.

Currently, all westbound traffic on Tropicana will be shut down from Procyon Street to Dean Martin Driver while police are in the area.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

