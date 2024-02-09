Motorcyclist in critical condition after Henderson crash

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash in Henderson.

According to the Henderson Police Department, the crash happened at 3:06 p.m. near North Green Valley Parkway and East Sunset Road.

Investigators said the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital and the driver of the vehicle who hit them is okay.

Police said speed and impairment are not believed to be factors in the crash.

Motorists should avoid the area and expect delays while police continue their investigation.

No further details have been released, as of 4:40 p.m.