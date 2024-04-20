Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash in east Las Vegas on Friday night.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened at 8:24 p.m. at the intersection of E. Charleston Boulevard and S. Sloan Lane.

Evidence at the scene and video of the collision indicated a 2019 Harley Davidson was traveling westbound on Charleston, approaching Sloan Lane.

A 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee got a green light and made a U-Turn from eastbound Charleston to westbound Charleston into the path of the motorcycle. Investigators said the Jeep didn't yield the right of way.

The front of the motorcycle hit the Jeep, resulting in significant damage to both vehicles. The 44-year-old motorcycle driver sustained critical injuries and was taken to Sunrise Hospital. His 13-year-old passenger had minor injuries and was taken to University Medical Center to be treated.

A passenger in the Jeep sustained minor injuries and was taken to Sunrise Hospital to be treated.

Police said they don't believe impairment or excessive speed were factors in the crash.