Motorcyclist in 'critical condition' following crash with SUV in southern Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist is in "critical condition" after being struck by an SUV in the south-central Las Vegas valley, according to police.

Las Vegas Metro Police responded to the collision at Spencer Street and East Pebble Road, and immediately transported the motorcyclist to an area hospital for their injuries.

The intersection of Spencer Street and Pebble Road has been restricted — Spencer Street is closed from Serene to Ford — due to debris and vehicles in the intersection. Additionally, the west and eastbound lanes on Peddle Road are restricted from Burnham Avenue to Tamarus Street.

Fatal detectives conducting the investigation say these restrictions will stay in place until the accident is cleared.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.