Motorcyclist ejected, killed in crash in East Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist is dead after a Sunday night crash in East Las Vegas.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this crash happened at 9:35 p.m. on East Washington Avenue at North Pecos Road.

Investigators said evidence at the scene indicated a 2009 Dodge Durango was traveling south on Pecos Road while a 2002 Suzuki DR-z400E motorcycle was traveling west on Washington Avenue.

Police said both vehicles entered the intersection at Pecos Road and the front of the Suzuki hit the Dodge. The 23-year-old motorcyclist was ejected and had life-threatening injuries. Investigators said he was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

The 33-year-old driver of the Dodge remained at the scene and police said impairment is not suspected.

The motorcyclist's death marks the 124th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2023.