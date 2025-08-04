Motorcyclist dies in crash with RTC transit bus in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A motorcyclist dies after a crash with an RTC Southern Nevada transit bus in Henderson early Monday morning at around 12:46 a.m.

According to Henderson police, their preliminary investigation revealed that an RTC transit bus was traveling eastbound on Racetrack Road, approaching Burkholder Boulevard, when the bus attempted to turn left onto Burkholder Boulevard on a flashing yellow turn signal. The bus veered into the path of an oncoming motorcyclist traveling westbound on Racetrack Road, striking the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The transit bus was not in service at the time of the crash.

This is an open and active investigation.

The crash is the sixth accident-related fatality for 2025.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest, or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers, may result in a cash reward.

