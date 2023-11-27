Motorcyclist dies five months after crash on Durango, Alta Drive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man has died five months after running a red light on his motorcycle and being hit by a vehicle.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the initial crash happened on June 17 on South Durango Drive and Alta Drive.

Investigators said witnesses and evidence at the scene indicated a 2019 Hyundai Ascent was traveling southbound on Durango Drive and had a green light when traveling through the Alta Drive intersection.

At the same time, police said a 77-year-old man on a 1996 Honda Goldwing motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Alta and ran a red light, hitting the Hyundai. The motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center with "substantial injuries" while the Hyundai driver was okay.

Police said the motorcyclist was "suspected to be impaired" and they began a DUI investigation.

On Saturday, a representative from the Clark County Coroner/Medical Examiner's Office notified LVMPD that the motorcyclist died from his injuries on Nov. 11.

According to police, because the collision happened in June and the rider died in November, his death won't be counted as a traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2023. As of Monday morning, the collision remains under investigation.