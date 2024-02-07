Motorcyclist dies days after crash on West Charleston Blvd, Indigo Drive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist has died days after a crash in West Las Vegas.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened on Jan. 31 at 2:33 p.m. at West Charleston Boulevard and Indigo Drive.

Police said a 2017 Ford Fusion was turning left into a private driveway about 600 feet west of that intersection. That's when a 2023 Aprilia RS 600 motorcycle drove down the road "at a high rate of speed". Investigators said the Fusion turned left in front of the motorcycle, causing a collision.

The 57-year-old driver of the Ford had minor injuries and declined medical attention at the scene.

The 21-year-old motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

On Feb. 3, Las Vegas police said the Clark County Office of the Coroner told them the motorcyclist has died from his injuries, which marks the 19th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2024.